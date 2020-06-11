A Vote for Prosperity
To the Editor:
The 2020 Lt. Governor’s race is wide open. It presents an important opportunity to turn the tide for struggling Vermonters. Voters have a clear choice in the August 11 primary election. Meg Hansen is the only Republican Lt. Governor candidate who can defeat the Progressive/ Democrat nominee in November.
Meg has a medical degree, health policy expertise, and a long record of healthcare service. She also owns a small business. She is a bright, kind, dynamic Indian-American woman who brings fresh and inspiring solutions to our state’s one-sided politics. In this unprecedented time, Meg’s integrity of character, courage, and professional experience make her the right candidate to lead policies that will keep Vermonters healthy and safe.
In contrast, the millionaire opponent, who entered the Republican primary at the very last minute, has supported Bernie Sanders. He is strongly pro-abortion and anti-Second Amendment. He is a strong supporter of mail-in voting without adding any checks like voter ID or signature verification. These positions are completely out of step with Republican voters. The good news is that his millions will not buy him the August 11 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.