A War Against Parents
To the Editor:
In the October 23rd you published an excellent column by Geoffrey Norman who asked “Whose Kids Are They”. The children are all of ours because they are our national treasure and our future.
NH Democrats and Governor Sununu recently called it inappropriate for NH DOE Commissioner Edelblut to address the Empowering Parents Conference. It was highly appropriate for the Commissioner to come and address the customers of the public school system, the parents who send their children to school to learn science, technology, engineering, the arts and math(STEAM).This issue of empowering parents is not a Conservative, Democratic or Republican issue. It is an American issue.
There was a time when Democrats supported parents, particularly parents at the lower end of the income spectrum who have little choice in the education of their children like parents who have the financial means to send the children to private schools. Perhaps the major contributions of Teachers Unions to Democratic campaigns have changed Democratic party allegiances. In the past Democrats were ardently opposed to monopolies because monopolies work constantly to eliminate competition. When a monopoly eliminates competition, it usually delivers an inferior product or service at an increased cost to the consumer. Our public school system is the largest monopoly in America.
America ranked 30th in math in the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) test. China was first. Twenty years ago, America was first in this international test.
Parents have always been active partners in deciding how their children were educated. They trusted educators to properly educate their children. Unfortunately, our education system has failed parents and students. Parents want and need to be a part of the conversation again.
Joseph Mendola
Former Kearsarge Regional School Board Member
Warner, N. H.
