Would it be considered a waste of time to call the legal authorities because you think you hear bearhounds on your property? The person that was thought to be there definitely wasn’t and the hounds weren’t there either. But the Game Warden did his job and investigated and found out there were no trespassers.
The land owner is only stirring the pot about numerous untruths to misinform the general public about something that is spread on the social media sites. It is best if you wish to fire people up-make sure of the facts and only use those facts, not made up ones.
Why should someone who has a situation with another person use social media to tie other people into that situation and spread untruths about them so they can make money by doing so? I believe in talking politely with most anyone to help clear up disagreements.
