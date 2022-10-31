A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?
To the Editor:
Updated: November 1, 2022
To the Editor:
Be careful what you vote for. Is the single most important thing to you that NH will never impose any new taxes or fees? Then you should know that the Family and Medical Leave plan that Edith Tucker and the Democrats supported would have imposed a SMALLER fee on most workers (and would have given less of the fund to the richest workers) than the new plan that the Republicans passed this term and already have put into effect!
Is the single most important thing to you being able to “live free”? Then you should know that Carrie Gendreau “respects private business”—but only those businesses SHE believes are worthy. When questioned (Cal-Rec, Oct. 25) about the wisdom of a Vermont company’s plan to dump 18 million tons of PFAS-laden trash next to a North Country lake and a river, she replied “it’s private land, it’s a private business. When we start doing that, what’s the precedent now as far as regulation?”
Sounds like a libertarian, all right. But four days earlier, in the Colebrook Chronicle, she said she would not allow an entrepreneur to open a women’s health clinic in Littleton, because she “can’t support that.”
It’s easy to criticize someone who has cast over 6,000 votes in the House, when you have no voting record at all to pore over. It’s easy to say you are pro-business, when in fact you want to regulate some businesses out of existence. It’s easy to say you are for religious freedom, when your plan involves public prayers only from one of a few favored denominations.
Be careful. Don’t be afraid (that’s what the Gendreau campaign traffics in), but be careful.
Adam Finkel
Dalton, N. H.
