A Year for the Record Books

To the Editor:

What a year for the record books, from the start of 2020 to the final month.

We have seen political turmoil, the pandemic of the century, an an election that was filled with so much truth and unjustifiable lies to an ending of hope in our future.

We saw heroes in every sector of our health care organizations. We had heroes in every sector of our society helping fellow Americans in need.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.