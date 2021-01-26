Abandon Fox, Boycott Facebook
To the Editor:
For weeks, President Trump made absolutely unfounded claims of electoral fraud without even citing the usual sort of phony marginal sources for such claims. Fox news and Facebook news spread these lies uncritically the whole time. No real journalists would forget to fact-check such garbage, but that’s what they did, in effect giving a “dog whistle” to fascist insurrectionists saying “we don’t even need to pretend anymore…now is the time to strike!” For this, the management of Fox news should be arrested.
And if Facebook with its filthy hoax-ridden Facebook news, can hide for now behind the legal fiction of being a neutral platform to avoid full prosecution for their role in this attack that doesn’t mean we citizens are helpless.
Do you watch Fox news? Do you use Facebook? If so, you are empowering some of democracy’s worst enemies. Stop using the services of companies whose owners should probably be arrested for treason.
