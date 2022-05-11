Abolishing Mascots

It is time for the people to start taking control and stop all this foolishness by the High School Principle Association, Teacher Unions and the Legilation and Senate in the state. High school mascots have never offended or hurt anyone. LI Vikings, have been the Vikings over a hundred years its tradition and needs to be perserved.
No wonder people are leaving the state because of this cancel and woke mentality that has taken over the state. Legislature needs to work on things like low employment rates, fixing the roads, Abolishment of the Red Flag law, High Taxes those are thing they need to be working on not High School Mascots get real.
Time to protest, Petition and not obey this stupid law its your right, I will always be a LI Viking and Cinderman as long as I live. This has to stop, I love Vermont but not the stupid rules and laws it has because of the States in ability to control the real need for them, that is one of the reason I live in Texas where they have common sense in the Government. Plus, a Governor who cares about the people not trivial mascots, get real. I graduated from LI in 1973, I love Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom please Protect our traditions at our schools.
