Why is terminating the life of an unborn infant treated so differently from that of a newborn? For instance, consider these two situations. Let’s assume that a woman in her eighth month of pregnancy prematurely gives birth and after a few days the baby is allowed to be brought home. Then the mother, for whatever reason-neglect, abuse or otherwise-causes the baby to die. She most likely would be charged with murder and spend some time in prison. At the same time, a second pregnant woman decides she does not want the baby and by some means has the life of the unborn terminated. In many states, including Vermont, the mother would not be charged with any crime since it is claimed to be her right to do that. In both instances the result for the infant is the same but not for the mothers. Something doesn’t seem right here.
Instead of murdering unwanted babies here in the US. why can’t this great country establish a system whereby unwanted babies are cared for and placed up for adoption with the costs of this covered by the fees charged to the adopting person or persons? I know of individuals and families that have spent tens of thousands of dollars to adopt babies born in Russia or China. Surely, being able to adopt US born children would be an attractive alternative for most of them.
And then there is Proposal 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment. It is very confusing since it contains few definitions and is more likely to be a money maker for lawyers and a headache for judges than a solution to a very complex problem. It is unnecessary at the present time and only speaks about rights for pregnant women and not those of the unborn children nor the children’s fathers. Before taking such a significant step Vermonters should pause and have more discussion about such an important action.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.