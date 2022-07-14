Abortion a Century Ago

I would like to offer my mother’s perspective on abortion to Roland Greene and readers of his June 30 letter “Abortion.” It is also meant to impart a bit of women’s history. In his letter Mr. Greene writes, in part: “At the beginning of my life, almost a century ago, there were no abortion problems, no mass murders by guns or abortion…..”
My mother was born in 1911 and, according to the stories she told me, there were abortion problems and abortions almost a century ago. When my mother was born, women had six and seven children. That was the case with both my grandmothers. In those days, women had to go for “back alley” abortions or self-induce. Can you imagine how desperate someone has to be to try to abort themselves? But there were abortions and women died or forever harmed themselves.
The bright details of many of these women’s stories elude me after all these years. However, one that sticks in my mind is about a woman in my mother’s neighborhood who already had many children. Finding herself pregnant again, she went to a priest for counsel. His response? He kicked her down the stairs.
Since abortion has been safe and legal for so long, generations aren’t aware of these stories. I feel a responsibility to women of the past to make people aware of these realities – and of history.
