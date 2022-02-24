Abortion & Religion

It doesn’t get much notice that there is a serious religious argument FOR abortion in cases where the postpartum situation looks bleak.
When a child is conceived and born, an immortal holy spirit enters the body, obtaining the opportunity to seek to lead a holy life. It is this conscious spirit that is significant, not the material flesh in which it resides. This is how I understand the message of Christ on the Cross.
If the situation into which the child will be born is seriously unfavorable, it may be much better for the holy spirit to depart. The spirit will then be free to seek a more auspicious embodiment, to reincarnate. Or perhaps to go to heaven.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.