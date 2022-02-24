Abortion & Religion

To the Editor:

It doesn’t get much notice that there is a serious religious argument FOR abortion in cases where the postpartum situation looks bleak.

When a child is conceived and born, an immortal holy spirit enters the body, obtaining the opportunity to seek to lead a holy life. It is this conscious spirit that is significant, not the material flesh in which it resides. This is how I understand the message of Christ on the Cross.

If the situation into which the child will be born is seriously unfavorable, it may be much better for the holy spirit to depart. The spirit will then be free to seek a more auspicious embodiment, to reincarnate. Or perhaps to go to heaven.

Newcomb Greenleaf

St. Johnsbury, Vt.

