Abortion vs. Ruination of Our Country

The Democrats have been very successful in focusing voter attention on one issue- abortion! They are willing to turn a blind eye to the utter destruction and ruination of our country, as long as abortion is legal, and they keep themselves in power. Is one issue worth our descent into socialism and self-destruction? But, wait! Let’s look at the facts. Abortion is still legal! That’s right! It is still legal in many states and will continue to be, whether the Republicans win majorities in Congress or not. Vermont is a good example. It is being written into law that abortion will remain legal. Several other states are doing the same thing. So, it is a state issue for each to decide. Therefore, the fear mongering by the Democrats is ill founded, and greatly exaggerated.
The other side of the equation is what our country has become in the last two years under Democratic rule. Runaway inflation (if you think that it is bad now, wait and see what happens after the elections are over), open borders, defunding the police, teaching CRT, trying to indoctrinate our children with sex change curricula, energy dependence once again, near total lawlessness in our cities, destruction of our history and culture, etc.
You do not have to make this choice! You can have your cake and eat it too! That’s correct! You will still have legalized abortions (I am pro-choice, too) and at the same time vote to restore and preserve our country by voting Republicans into office. I, for one, am not willing to sign our death warrant over one issue. Look at the big picture. Abortion is up to the states- as it should be. There is no nationwide prohibition of abortion in spite of the Supreme Court decision, or the personal beliefs of some legislators. So, if you feel that we are going in the wrong direction, you do not have to choose between abortion and our country’s survival. You can have the best of both worlds by voting conservatives into office. This country cannot withstand another two years of the radical left agenda. Open your eyes before it is too late! Vote in November, and get everyone you know to do the same. This is critically important. Our very existence as a nation depends on it!
