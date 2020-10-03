Absolute Knowledge
To the Editor:
After reading so many letters to the editor in this paper I have become amazed.
#1. I am amazed at the number of people that have ABSOLUTE KNOWLEDGE about President Trumps thoughts, finances, and personnel relationships.
#2 I am also surprised they have not been asked to run for government office, given a big applause, payment or other incentive to give this Absolute Knowledge to the apposing party.
