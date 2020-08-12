Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Reed Garfield’s letter to the Record on 8/10 left me absolutely gob smacked. He wrote: “The current condition of America is, all things considered, better than at any time I remember.” Does he mean that a pandemic that was dismissed by the president with magical thinking over and over again, to give America, a country that has 4% of the world’s population that now has the dubious distinction of having 25% of cases and 22% of the deaths worldwide an unremarkable situation.
Is it that the president abdicating his leadership responsibility by NOT formulating a national strategy and telling state governors it is their responsibility - not noteworthy? Or maybe his refusal to fully implement the Defense Protection Act to ensure our medical professionals and other first line defenders had the equipment they needed to protect their own lives not a big deal. To date we have lost over 600 medical professionals. Dr. Fauci played down the need for the public to wear masks that we might save limited resources for medical staff. Trump’s actions left governors to engage in bidding wars with other states. That action drove up the price of needed PPE and strained global supply chains
He did eventually employ the Defense Projection Act to aid a big donor of his. He command workers at meat packing plants back to work without appropriate protection outlined by the CDC; so that upper and middle class Americans able to safely quarantine would have fresh meat on grocery shelves. We wouldn’t want those people to suffer unnecessarily.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.