Absurdities in the News
To the Editor:
‘Cruelty.’ The great David Sleigh asserts that his client who deliberately shot a puppy in the face — twice — “had no intention to cause undue pain or suffering.”
‘Spill.’ John Gay, engineer for Casella asserts in a voicemail message that the “leachate is not toxic.”
Karen Shaw
