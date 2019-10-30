Abuse Of Power
To the Editor:
Harriet E. Cady, (Quid Pro Quo, CR 10/23/19) wrote: “There has always been QuidProQuo [sic] in US aid to countries.” No one is arguing that point, Harriet.
What makes Trump’s quid pro quo so egregious is that he used his power and taxpayer money to benefit himself and his campaign. That’s “abuse of power,” plain and simple. Also, it’s an impeachable offense. “If you want $391 million, you must produce dirt against the Biden’s.” That has “impeachment” written all over it!
Trump held up $391 million in military aid appropriated by Congress to Ukraine, in order to compel President Zelensky to publicly announce he was investigating the Bidens. That was an illegal quid pro quo and a reckless abuse of power.
On 06/13/19, Ellen Weintraub, Chair of the Federal Election Committee wrote: “Let me make something 100% clear to the American public and anyone running for public office. It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. Election.” Apparently Trump didn’t get the message.
Republicans are not even trying to defend Trump’s corruption. They’re attacking the “process.” Trump’s enablers of this ongoing erosion of constitutional norms, the Senate and House Republicans, have two options: stand with him or stand with their oath to the Constitution. Right now, there are few profiles in courage among this group, but a lot of fealty to a wannabe autocrat threatens just what America is and what it stands for.
Republicans have no defense to the accusations against Trump, so they are attacking the constitutional impeachment process and saying it is being done in the dark. Actually, it is being done behind closed doors by different House committees which include both democrats and republicans. The investigation is being run the way a prosecutorial team would run a grand jury investigation.
Trump toady, Atty Gen Bill Barr, will not appoint a special prosecutor or a special counsel. Therefore it is up to the House of Representatives to investigate Trump’s wrongdoings. Just like the investigations of a special prosecutor or a special counsel, the investigations are not pubic. They soon will be. And the corruption, the malfeasance and the absolutely disgusting behavior of Donald Trump will be laid bare for all to see.
Americans will have a choice. They can stick with the most corrupt individual to ever occupy the Oval Office, or they can say, “Enough! This person belongs in jail.”
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.