Academy Hysteria

I have been informed by St J Academy that adults are no longer welcome to use some of the athletic facilities there. I thought their decision was some how COVID related. To my surprise, the Academy’s decision is based on their membership in the “Safe Schools Network” which has decided that the best way to protect students from sexual predators is to ban adults from the community from their midst.
What a sad, paranoid, tragic and hysterical malignancy we have brought on ourselves which now infects society in general and now in the NEK in particular.
Kids benefit from interacting with mature adults. Like it or not, we serve as role models for them. The Academy’s decision to ban adults from using some athletic facilities is a classic example of a knee jerk “fire - ready - aim, using a shot gun instead of a rifle to solve a problem” reaction.
I encourage the Academy to revisit their decision to see if they can come up with a solution that looks more like a rifle.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.