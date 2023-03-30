According To ‘Campbellnomics’

In his commentary mysteriously captioned “Go Fund Us”, Rep. Scott Campbell favors a mandatory government-managed family leave plan financed by a 0.55% payroll tax.
Opponents, he reports, point out that this would cost in excess of $100 million per year. “But,” Campbell says, “most of that money would be returned to employees, and the local economy, as benefits.” Only $13 million a year would be consumed by administrative costs.
So, as I read him, the $100 million government program actually doesn’t cost anything besides the $13 million. And for that matter, the $13 million is also distributed as paychecks to the bureaucrats, who spend it on food, shelter, taxes, and so forth, so the cost of mandatory paid family leave is actually… nothing! What an astonishing result!
Compare with public education. Vermont taxpayers pay $1.8 billion a year to finance K-12 public education. The money is earned, received and spent by school employees, transportation contractors, food service operators, heating fuel and electricity suppliers, bondholders, and so forth, in the local (and global) economy. The $1.8 billion just passes through the government on its way back to the people, here or elsewhere. So in Campbellnomics the cost of the K-12 public school system is actually…nothing!
It is amazing to me that an elected legislator can actually believe that we can have all sorts of government programs, and distribute all sorts of the benefits, for ….nothing!
The truth is, of course, that the government doesn’t stockpile its tax revenues in a secret vault (aside from the “Rainy Day Funds”). It pays them out to somebody somewhere.
We long ago agreed that all must contribute toward the cost of public safety, law enforcement, courts, educating everyone’s children, and meeting the needs of the indigent, unfortunate, and helpless. But the idea that all these programs cost… nothing!… is utterly mistaken. It costs the people being forced to contribute, who must forego things they would otherwise choose to spend their money on.
Scott Campbell needs to give up advancing this “government programs cost us… nothing!” theory, marshalled in support of new government programs that he finds irresistible.
