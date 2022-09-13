Taylor Cota laments the lack of accountability in the way the local and national courts sentence lawbreakers, criminals are getting off easy as Taylor sees it (LTE 09/13/2022). Taylor may have a point. Like Taylor, I like to think that I am accountable, reliable and law abiding. But to be honest, there are people, mostly ex-wives, who think I’ve gotten off easy at times.
A basic goal of mine in life is to stay out of jail, a pretty low bar, yet a realistic one, nonetheless. Because of this awareness, I am suggesting that, Taylor, your wish for accountability and significant jail time for criminals extends to those who would betray their country, say, those who would incite deadly riots, steal national secrets, and subvert elections. Taylor, I agree with you that accountability is important. Thanks for bringing it up.
