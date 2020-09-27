Accuracy
To the Editor:
Let’s face it:unless you’ve been vacationing on Uranus, most folks are more than a little touchy about fairness and accuracy in the news.
Local news, especially, should always be objective, fair, and above all, accurate. The Caledonian-News Record violated a primary journalism rule with a story about AlliedVT, a non-profit promoting racial equality in Vermont. The story content appeared to be accurate, but the headline missed the mark. It said “AlliedVT Launches Fist Initiative” when it should have read “AlliedVT Launches First Initiative”.
Quibbling over a missing “r” is no small matter as our country feels ripped apart by partisans no longer just cheering “Hooray for our side.” AlliedVT’s progressive venture didn’t need a “Fist” that conjures up the decades-old fist of the Black Power movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.