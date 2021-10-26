Acknowledging Alzheimer’s Walk Support
To the Editor:
I would like to utilize this platform to acknowledge The Caledonian-Record, specifically Dana Gray and Amy Ash Nixon for the beautiful coverage that they gave our 2021 Northeast Kingdom Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The articles that Dana wrote in the weeks leading up to the Walk gave readers a true sense of the purpose behind the Walk and why support for this event is so crucial. Amy’s coverage the day of the Walk, captured the urgency and emotional aspects of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. With the ever increasing number of people that Alzheimer’s disease is affecting and the families that are experiencing the extreme burdens relative to taking care of loved ones as well as financial burdens, this annual nationwide event is vital to raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.
Sincere gratitude to all Walk participants, volunteers and sponsors for the most successful Northeast Kingdom Walk to End Alzheimer’s since the inception of our Walk in 2011. We have raised $63,909 and donations are still being accepted and posted. This is almost $7,000 above our goal.
Anyone who has watched a loved one or a friend suffer with this disease knows how imperative it is that a cure is found. SOON!!! Alzheimer’s disease is destroying our families, our finances and our future….and it truly IS time to end it.
Grateful for all the support,
Nancy Poulos
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
NEK Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chair
