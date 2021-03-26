Acknowledging Evil
To the Editor:
I would suggest people confused by events that are taking place around us, should look into the “quantum dot.” Look into “adrenachrome.” Look into a statement by a man named Rudolf Steiner about vaccines in the future made over a hundred years ago.
I hope this will help clear up the insanity going on.
William Flick
Barnet, Vt.
