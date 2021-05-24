Action Needed
To the Editor:
Amidst the flurry of concluding business last week, the Vermont Senate passed three resolutions that are small but important steps to acknowledge and address racism in the state.
The first, JRH 6, a joint resolution of the House and Senate, declares that racism is a public health emergency.
The second, SR 10, designates May 2021 as Asian-American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Vermont. The resolution also condemns anti-Asian and anti-Pacific Islander hate in the United States.
SR 11 was the third resolution, passed by the Senate with a unanimous vote. The measure honors the memory of George Floyd, the Black man murdered by a Minneapolis police office a year ago this week. SR 11 designates May 25, 2021 as a day of remembrance and action.
The three legislative enactments are important. The General Assembly — our elected representatives — stepped up. Of most importance, they call upon us, the citizens of Vermont, to act. Racism exists here. All of us must work to recognize how blatant and insidious this is, and take action to end it. We have the power and responsibility to ensure the ideals of Vermont and the country become reality for all.
Ross Connelly
Hardwick, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.