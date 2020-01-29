Adam Schiff
To the Editor:
Being a dedicated student of history and having, like many others, stood before audiences of youth or adults to impart information on more occasions than I could count, I want to make two observations about the performance of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in his January 24th closing argument.
The first is that I have always regarded the ability to, convincingly and splendidly, verbally articulate a position on a matter of significance to be both a great gift and mark of intelligence and of wisdom. I think first of Abraham Lincoln, then Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert. There are others, but the trait is rare. Figuratively speaking, their words and the wisdom they carry move mountains.
The other is that - irrespective of political persuasion - the listener was experiencing a masterful presentation of a point of view. While he had printed talking points before him on the rostrum, Adam Schiff spoke for 27 minutes in near extemporaneous fashion, apparently making each and every one of his salient points. Bravo.
