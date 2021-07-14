Addiction and Age
To the Editor:
The deaths and destruction of lives due to addiction seem to be of no concern to Judge Kevin Doyle U.S. Magistrate. He fell for the plea of defense attorney Steven Barth like a stone thrown in the water. Let the drug dealer go because he was only 19 years old with no previous record. Where’s the outrage on this decision? He doesn’t want to see him in jail with criminals?
If being caught with 4,316 bags of suspected heroin, 10.8 grams of crack cocaine, 36 grams of powdered cocaine and 7,000 in cash isn’t enough of a crime then what is? Good god, what is wrong with this kind of decision?
Apparently, the judge has no idea as to the magnitude of what this poor young man’s “business” as a “drug dealer” causes for so many. Death and destruction of the lives. May he as a judge never have the pain of losing a loved one, it may give him a better perspective that age does not fall into the category of a criminal!
Time for Doyle to go!
Denise Ekborg
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
