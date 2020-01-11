Addressing Teen Suicide

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
What a great Guest Opinion from Dr Richard Friedman on Teen Suicide Epidemic. Yes, the numbers are very concerning. I would add that anxiety is also an issue for teens and young adults. Reasons are many, as he stated. I would add the climate of the world today, literally and figuratively. Fear of wars, people unable to have civil conversations when they disagree about politics or anything, loss of extended families and the sense of community, and probably even food additives and the over processing of foods.
While not everyone can get back non-processed food from farms or living next to Aunt Matilda and Uncle Harry, we can do a better job of feeding our children more natural foods and creating families of choice. Here in Cabot they do some farm to table food in the lunchroom and the town sponsors many community events.
I went to a conference many years ago with presenters from Sustainable Seattle and their answer was community events.
