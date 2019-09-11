Admission restriction at the Colonial
To the Editor:
When The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem announced that Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn were going to be giving a concert there, I purchased two tickets at $59 each as a special treat for my wife and myself. The tickets were printed with the words, “general admission.” We arrived about half an hour early in an effort to get decent seats. When we arrived, I discovered that nine or 10 rows of the best seats in the general admission section had names and reserve stickers on them. I found this to be absolutely outrageous and was about seven degrees past furious. I located the manager and pointed out that general admission means “first come, first served” and that reserving seats was outrageous. I told him that if he wanted to sell reserved seats, he should number them so people would know exactly which seat they were buying. I got nowhere with him and was left with the conclusion that some people’s $59 were worth more than my $59.
I am writing this letter to put people on notice that when they buy tickets to a Colonial Theatre event, they may very well find that all the best seats have been reserved for others, and they will be relegated to the poorest seats in the theater.
Robert Pollack
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.