Advice From an Old Man

There is this old adage: It is easier to give advice than to receive it. Anyhow I am going to give advice.
This Coronavirus event: We can look at it as a golden opportunity. For one thing with tourism, many events cancelled, we are inadvertently reducing carbon emissions, something politicians have preached about and now we have reduced emissions without any help from them. To reduce emissions causes economic stress. Trying to do both is like burning a candle at both ends however; with the lessons we learn now how to get by with less, maybe some of these lessons will rub off on our habits in the future.
Many people are being laid off from work, but with this 1,000.00 dollar per worker stimulus package, it remains to be seen who gets what and how much. You will get something in the end to help get through this crises, but remember on the other end of the crises we all will have to pay more taxes. Money from the government is not free, plus there is an administrative cost for sending out this money. That 1,000.00 dollar gift may cost you 1,200.00 with the interest included.
