Affordable Heating act H.96 ( BULL )

First off the letter by John McCaughry regarding Mr. Scott Campbells commentary on H.96 got the nail on the head. Mr Campbell is a very liberal politican and one who’s wallet is way to fat. Unlike many of us that are retired and living on fixed incomes or those good folks out there that that work blue collar jobs and are barely getting by this bill is a knife in the heart.
This bill in my opinion, is being pushed down our throats by fat cats out there to further fatten their wallets. ( you Mr Campbell, many other politicans and these businesses) that are pushing heat pumps and other alternative heat sourses and all that go with.
I won’t dispute that there is a change in our climate but there has got to be a lot more ground work done to prepare us for such expensive changes. Right now the big push is by the rich looking to get richer with no consideration for the average Vermonter.
