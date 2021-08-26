Afghanistan War Not Like Vietnam
To the Editor:
I’ve been hearing and reading about many people saying that the Afghanistan evacuation is the same as Vietnam in 1973 when we left for good. Saying this mess is “Biden’s Saigon” is a republican talking point, but untrue.
During the Vietnam “War” 2.2 million men were drafted and in combat in country in the Nam. The Afghan mess is comprised of an all volunteer army. Yes, they signed up and no one was drafted. The Draft ended in 1974. So, anyone saying the two wars are alike is full of crap. 17,725 draftees were killed in the Nam. It took years to create the Vietnam mess and the same is true of the Afghan mess. So, saying this is Biden’s Saigon is wrong and a republican putdown of President Biden. He didn’t create the Afghanistan War and is not to blame for the mess over there.
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.