Age Old Biden

At the “ripe old age” of 71 (How rude!), I am the first person to jump up and wave the banner against ageism. I walk between 30 - 40 miles per week and will eagerly face off with individuals far younger than I in matters of cultural awareness and mental acuity. Why - I’ve even managed to acquaint myself with many of the finer operational aspects of my Samsung Galaxy - thanks to my son’s generosity and his confidence in my ability to still adapt and learn the ins/outs of this particular technology. In the interest of full disclosure, I will admit, however, that there is much about computers that stymies me. And why not? For the most part, we Class of 1970 high schoolers pre-date the development of such things. It simply was not a part of our K - 12 experience. There are those among us who have been able to achieve a level of functional literacy, which is not to be confused with full-blown proficiency. That said - I digress…once more.
The United States Constitution sets forth requirements for he/she who would seek to become President; e.g., a natural-born citizen of the United States, at least 35 years old and a resident of the US for 14 years. Why, then, is there not also an age limit with respect to he/she who would occupy our nation’s highest office?
Life spans have changed considerably since the days of our Founding Fathers and the crafting of this document. In 1776 the average life expectancy was 35 years and in 2024 it is 80.23 years; leading us to a point where we must now consider the opposite side of the coin.
This situation first became apparent with the election of Ronald Reagan in 1981, at the age of 70. By the time of his departure from office in 1989, Mr. Reagan exhibited symptoms of dementia and thusly embarked upon the “long goodbye”. Fast forward to Donald J. Trump who assumed the office for a 4 year term in 2017 at age 71 and currently seeks re-election (That’s a snowball’s chance in Hell or so one would hope!). Turning to the here and now - were Joseph R. Biden to win the next election, he would be 82 at his swearing-in and 86 years of age by the time the US Marine Band pipes him out the door with a final rendition of “Hail to the Chief” (and perhaps a few bars of “Auld Lang Syne” to cap it all off?).
Yes, people do indeed age differently - there’s no “one size fits all”; but, what we’re doing here, Folks, is pushing the envelope right off the cliff!
