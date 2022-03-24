Aiding And Abetting the Enemy

To the Editor:

In an article in the Atlantic Monthly, Brian Klaas writes, “In the span of a couple of weeks, Vladimir Putin-a man recently described by Donald Trump as a strategic “genius”-managed to revitalize NATO, unify a splintered west, turn Ukraine’s little-known president into a global hero, wreck Russia’s economy and solidify his legacy as a murderous war criminal.” Yup Putin is a real genius.

The U.S. Senate of Tuesday, March 15, unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, a rare show of unity in the deeply divided Congress. Along with Putin, it’s time that Trump be prosecuted for aiding and abetting the enemy.

Don Waterman

Wells River, Vt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.