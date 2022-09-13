Air Force
To The Editor:
September 18th is the birthday for the United States Air Force.
The United States Air Force is the branch of the armed forces responsible for most military operations in the air and in space. Air Force “reconnaissance” satellites and aircraft constantly scan the earth for signs of hostile activity. To discourage attacks on the United States or its allies, the Air Force maintains the power to strike back immediately with conventional or nuclear weapons and also supports ground troops in battle and protects them from air attack. Air Force transport planes deliver troops and supplies.
Because the Air Force needs to use advanced technology, it has created a large research and development organization, with laboratories and testing centers throughout our country. In addition, thousands of civilian scientists and engineers at universities and in corporations conduct research for the Air Force. The Air Force has cooperated with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to send astronauts and satellites into space. The Air Force also tracks hurricanes, forecasts weather and carries help to disaster victims.
The Air Force has about 400,000 men and women on active duty throughout the world; its reserves number about 300,000 and it employs 200,000 civilians. The Air Force has about 6,000 active aircraft and about 600 intercontinental ballistic missiles (CBM’s).
The Air Force is the youngest branch of the United States armed forces, created by Congress in 1947, by reorganizing the Army Air Forces as a separate branch, developed from an Army Nautical Division that the Army signal corps set up in 1907.
The Air Force’s official colors are ultramarine blue and Air Force yellow. Its official song is “The United States Air Force Song,” which begins, “Off we go into the wild blue yonder.”
During World War I (1914-1918), United States Army pilots struggled to control the air over the battlefields of France. Although Germany was on the losing side in the war, German air raids on London spurred the United States to develop bombers.
In World War II (1939-1945) the United States and Britain had much larger, and more powerful bomber fleets than did Germany and Japan, American and British bombing destroyed German and Japanese factories, bridges, rail yards and cities.
After World War II, the U.S. Air Force prepared for nuclear war with the Soviet Union, while waging conventional wars against Soviet Union allies in Korea and Vietnam. In the late 1980’s the collapse of the system of Soviet satellite states in Eastern Europe reduced the Soviet threat. The break-up of the Soviet Union itself in 1991, further reduced tension by creating a less threatening Russia with little control over the newly independent states on its borders. During this period, however, the United States Air Force took part in wars in other regions of the world. In 1989, the Air Force participated in the overthrow of Panama’s dictator, Manuel Antonio Noriega; in 1991, the Air Force played a major role in the Persian Civil War against Iraq, as its bombing did much of the damage that led to the withdrawal of Iraq from Kuwait.
Men and women who serve in the United States Air Force give up some of the freedom they protect for their country. They must go wherever they are sent, even on missions that may put their lives in great danger. About one-fifth of the Air Force’s 100 major bases are located overseas and most Air Force members serve abroad at some time.
After enlisting in the Air Force, recruits receive six weeks of basic military training at Lackland Air Force base near San Antonio, Texas. Through marching, exercise and classroom studies, recruits learn about teamwork in the military environment. Graduates of basic training learn a job specialty and may reenlist after their minimum four to six years of service.
Air Force women are trained, administered and paid under the same policies as are Air Force men. Before the establishment of the Air Force in 1947, many members of the women’s Army Corps (WAC) were assigned to the Army Air Forces.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
