Continuing the letter on the United States Air Force we find the Air Force offers several programs for training officers, including those of the Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) in colleges and universities, and the Officer Training School (OTS) at Lackland Air Force Base. Most officers are trained in the AFROTC and OTC programs.
During World War II, more than 40,000 “Air Wacs” served at air bases in the United States and in other parts of the world. Over 1,000 civilians served as pilots in the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) under the leadership of aviation pioneer Jacqueline Cochran, flying aircraft from factories to air bases in the United States.
In 1948, women became a permanent part of the armed services and women in the Air Force became known as WAF’s. The Air Force dropped this term in the 1970’s, and the term, “airmen” is now used for all Air Force enlisted military personnel; about 13 percent of Air Force military personnel are women.
Careers in the Air Force provide opportunities for advanced education and promotions. Enlistment may prepare a person for a civilian job, or an Air Force career. The Air Force offers jobs in more than 40 career fields. Applicants must be at least 17 years old, and not older than 34, must pass the Air Force’s physical and written examinations. Air Force military personnel may retire after 20 years of service, but many military personnel stay on active duty for 30 or more years.
Members of the Air Force receive a base pay that is determined by their rank and length of service, and extra for special tasks, such as flying a plane or taking part in combat. The Air Force also pays for quarters (housing), or subsistence (food), when airmen are unable to live or eat on base. All Air Force personnel on active duty, are eligible for 30 days leave (vacation) a year and the Air Force provides free medical care to airmen and to their families when their families are authorized to accompany airmen overseas.
The history of the Air Force is quite interesting as the United States military leaders sent up balloons to observe the enemy during the Civil War (1861-1865) and the Spanish-American War (1898), but our nation’s military officials did not begin to consider the airplane an important weapon until early in World War I.
Although the Wright Brothers offered to sell their planes to the United States in 1905, the U.S. Government did not take them seriously. Finally in 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt showed interest in the Wright Brother’s invention, and that year an aeronautical division was established in the office of the Chief Signal Officer of the United States Army to look into the new “air machine.”
The Army bought its first airplane from the Wright Brothers in 1909, and Congress appropriated the first funds for aviation ($125,000). However, by 1914, when World War I broke out in Europe, the United States Army’s Air Force owned only five planes.
The airplanes military role had grown much faster in Europe with Germany having 250 planes and allied powers of Britain, France and Russia each had over 100 planes.
Under the pressure of war, European nations’ air forces grew rapidly to several thousand airplanes. When the United States entered the World War in April 1917, the Army had fewer than 300 training planes and no combat planes. The only American pilots with significant combat experience were those who already had been flying in British and French units. The “Lafayette Escadrille,” a French squadron that included American pilots, already had boasted several ace aviators, who had shot down at least five enemy aircraft.
Some important dates in United States Air Force history are; In 1914 the aviation section of the Army Signal Corps took charge of aviation operation and training. In 1917 the first Aero Squadron arrived in France during World War I. In 1926 congress established the U.S. Army Corps. In 1947, the United States Air Force was created as a separate service. Happy Birthday to the U.S. Air Force on September 18, 2022. May God bless you.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
