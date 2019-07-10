Airborne Redcoats
To the Editor:
In defense of Donald Trump’s Revolutionary War air force statement, my great-great-great-grandfather was George Washington’s pilot on Air Force One. His cell phone (which has been passed down thru generations) contains photos of him and George boarding the presidential aircraft.
We still visit his grave, where his headstone is inscribed with his last words, “We forgot to invent landing gear”.
Mark Nurenberg
Burke, Vermont
