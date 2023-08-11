Alan Crosby
To the Editor
An Open Letter
Recently friends and family had the honor of celebrating the life and times of a very good friend of mine Alan Crosby. Regrettably I missed this special day. Mostly I miss my friend Whom I most often refer to as “coach “ as this is how he became entwined in my life at the beginning of our friendship through the St. Johnsbury recreation program’s many athletic activities. Alan was a gifted athlete excelling in everything from gymnastics to golf to dancing to volleyball to fishing to beer pong and pool. He was a natural. And shortly after we began our recreation department going back to 1973 he was one of the first to get teams organized no matter the season or sport year after year after year. His support, along with so many others, was firm and passionate and sincere. And for this reason I was able to become not just appreciative, but was able to become a life long friend.
And think how important and special that is. Being able to call someone your friend. Most of us are blessed to have friends that don’t add up to the ten digits on our hands. Friends that you do not need to include in your daily lives but that you know in your heart will be there for you physically and emotionally without hesitation when you need them most. Can embarrass you at times. Make you shy away at times. Shudder, actually. Make you cry at times. But create hundreds of moments forgotten, remembered, forgotten, and remembered again that just bring a smile, a quiet shake of your head, and reaffirming of what a terrific person/what an ass**** my friend is. Just like all of us. He was who he was and that was OK by me. That was Alan to me.
Offering countless suggestions on how to improve our athletic programs. Offering enthusiastic support within our community. Buying an old riddled barely afloat StarCraft boat from my parents who weren’t able to use it anymore and restoring it much to my father delight. Listening to Steely Dan on the way to Fenway Park for I can’t tell you how many games over countless seasons. The same songs he’d sing over and over so that even today I cannot listen to anything Steely Dan! Hours spent at the Baseball Tavern both the two of us and with the whole gang playing a classic bowling game or watching candlepin bowling on the black and white TV laughing and joyful like kids or even in the dead of winter before a Bruins game headed back to the tavern for games of Keeno and actually winning while all amongst the regular patrons, stale smells trapped indoors by winter and cases upon cases of beer stacked along the walls. Debates after tennis about which landed in the Passumpsic River first if dropped from the bridge above, a pound of feathers or a pound of stone. Politics. No question there. Endless worry about the value of gold. Pictures of deer in his orchard. Gardening. And oh my Lord, the weather! Storm chaser. His deep love of his home, of Rose, of the outdoors, of the ocean, Wells and Ogunquit, of life. Smart, talented, athletic, authentic. The words are endless. As was his friendship. So much so I still reach for my phone to text him about the Red Sox, everything about Washington politics, our next round table breakfast, next golf outing where he constantly tweaked the rules. Coffee in the middle of winter in the middle of Covid huddled with friends at the Joe’s Pond beach in West Danville. Endless memories. Alan has not died for me. He probably never will. And I will not cry for him. I smile and feel joy. He has partly shaped who I am. Etched into me. Forever my coach. Forever my friend. Forever missed.
Mike Johnson
Morrisville , Vt.
