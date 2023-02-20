Alcohol & Winter Sports

Winter is a time for many outdoor activities. It is also the season for celebrations - Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, Valentine’s Day, winter (school) vacation. Many social gatherings include alcohol containing beverages and foods. Remember Grandma’s fruitcake with all that rum! While alcohol and sports generally don’t mix, alcohol is especially dangerous in winter.
• Alcohol ruins athletic performance. It is a poor source of energy and calories. Vigorous exercise, such as cross-country or alpine skiing while drinking alcohol can lead to muscle cramps and muscle damage. Thus the risk of a serious fall, while moving at 40 or more miles per hour down the mountain, is increased. Needless to say alcohol impairs judgement and may increase the risk of serious injury. Serious injury can also be the result of drinking alcohol while participating in one sedentary outdoor winter activity- driving a snow machine!
• Alcohol consumption causes dehydration because it is a natural diuretic. Dehydration is the cause of the hangover that one can experience with excessive consumption. Vigorous physical activity in the presence of dehydration can also lead to muscle injury, weakness, dizziness and passing out. Serious injury may be the result!
• Alcohol impairs heat generation and retention during physical exertion in the cold, increasing the risk of hypothermia. The normal body response to excessive exposure to cold temperatures is vigorous muscle activity, also known as shivering, a warning sign that the body is too cold. Shivering is impaired when alcohol is consumed in cold weather. The risk of hypothermia is increased. The first signs of hypothermia are impaired judgement and slow reaction time or reflexes. Confusion then sets in, followed by coma and death.
Winter is a fun time. Nature challenges our wits, strength and endurance. Be up for the challenge! Avoid excessive alcohol use before vigorous physical activity outdoors and don’t drink alcohol during such activities.
