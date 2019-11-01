Aligned with Pope Francis
To the Editor:
There seems to be a trend of calling into question the faith of liberals and those who believe that greenhouse gas emission is the cause of our climate crisis. We see this nationally when for example Conservative Christian Franklin Graham accuses former President Jimmy Carter of not being a true Christian because of his political positions. (Perhaps Rev. Graham should see Matthew 7:1; Luke 6:37,41; Romans 2:1, 14:10,13; or James 4:11.) We also see this in those who cannot accept that someone’s motivation for believing that humankind needs to reverse the damage caused by greenhouse gas emission is altruistic.
In my case, it is my faith. I grew up Roman Catholic and served as an altar boy. I have since become an Episcopalian. As such, I have held several lay leadership positions at the parish and diocesan levels. I serve as a national trainer in an adult Christian formation program out of the School of Theology at The University of the South. I have studied at The General Theological Seminary of the Episcopal Church. And I am an Associate of the Holy Cross Monastery in West Park, NY. If we liberals are supposed to hate God as some claim, I am not doing a very good job of it.
To understand how my faith motivates my climate crisis actions, let me state my belief about the relationship between God, human beings, and creation. I believe that human beings are created in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:26) and are commissioned to care for God’s creation (Genesis 1:28). My interpretation of Genesis 1:28 is broadened by other scriptural texts such as Leviticus 25:23-24, which makes clear that God is the owner of creation and that we are its caretakers. This is why I believe it would be sinful for me to stay silent about the climate crisis.
I am not alone in this belief. Pope Francis in his 2015 Encyclical Letter Laudato Si on the care of creation states that the Genesis creation accounts “suggest that human life is grounded in three fundamental and closely intertwined relationships: with God, with our neighbor and with the earth itself. According to the Bible, these three vital relationships have been broken, both outwardly and within us. This rupture is sin. The harmony between the Creator, humanity and creation as a whole was disrupted by our presuming to take the place of God and refusing to acknowledge our creaturely limitations. This in turn distorted our mandate to “have dominion” over the earth (cf. Gen 1:28), to ‘till it and keep it’ (Gen 2:15).”
Like Pope Francis, I do not believe that science and Christianity are incapable and therefore trust the 97% or more of scientific research that shows the damage that greenhouse gas emission is doing to our environment. As he states in Laudato Si, “A very solid scientific consensus indicates that we are presently witnessing a disturbing warming of the climatic system. In recent decades this warming has been accompanied by a constant rise in the sea level and, it would appear, by an increase of extreme weather events, even if a scientifically determinable cause cannot be assigned to each particular phenomenon. Humanity is called to recognize the need for changes of lifestyle, production and consumption, in order to combat this warming or at least the human causes which produce or aggravate it.”
I also agree with Pope Francis’ statement that: “Many of those who possess more resources and economic or political power seem mostly to be concerned with masking the problems or concealing their symptoms, simply making efforts to reduce some of the negative impacts of climate change. However, many of these symptoms indicate that those effects will continue to worsen if we continue with current models of production and consumption. There is an urgent need to develop policies so that, in the next few years, the emission of carbon dioxide and other highly polluting gases can be drastically reduced, for example, substituting for fossil fuels and developing sources of renewable energy”
I am quite comfortable that my beliefs are more aligned with Pope Francis than the fossil fuel industry.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
