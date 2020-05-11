All Lives Matter
To the Editor:
Having read the news that Black Lives Matter and the gays, etc., I wonder if I matter. I have lived in Cabot for 84-plus years. I thought All Lives Matter. I wish we had teachers that would teach this to our kids.
I think that all lives; black, white, Indians, French, Chinese and everyone matters. Sexual orientation makes no difference. What does matter is that we are all God’s children and that All Lives Matter. How could we have a principal and school board and teachers in this day and age who do not believe that All Lives Matter? We should teach that All Lives Matter. I think that Cabot is making a big mistake letting the school fly these flags on our school grounds. How could we discriminate any more?
Cedric Houston
