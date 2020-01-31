All Lives Matter
To the Editor:
I read the article about the, Pride, Black Lives Matter flags request at Cabot school.
I don’t believe the students from Cabot came up with the proposal by themselves as the article wants one to believe. Be that as it may, you students of the Cabot school should have a flag saying “All Lives Matter”.
Ron Pal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.