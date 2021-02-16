All That Glitters is Not Gold
To the Editor:
This is in response to Wilson Ring’s article in the February 15, 2021 Caledonian-Record regarding diversity in VT’s Congressional Delegation. Yes, it would be great if the voters in the State of Vermont would elect a woman to represent us in Washington.
Maybe in the next hundred years, our great State of VT will be the first to elect a member of the LBGTQ community. Who knows? If this is the way we measure success, maybe VT will be first in something and not last. But, for now, it would be a national tragedy if the likes of Marion Taylor Greene were that woman.
When choosing a Representative, Vermonters only need to find out the answer to one question. And it has nothing to do with sex. Ask yourself. “Along with denouncing extremists, does your candidate accept the results of all elections going forward or does your candidate believe in baseless Qanon conspiracy theories?”
Part of Vermont’s beauty is that we do not elect wingnuts to Congress – at least not yet. Careful what you ask for men (and women) and watch out for wolves in sheep clothing.
Don Waterman
Wells River, Vt.
