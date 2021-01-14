All Walk in the Same Muck
To the Editor:
To all of the so called Republicans (RINO), sorry to see you all…Phil Scott, Joe Benning, Scott Beck…Jump into the herd to condemn President Trump after he raised this country to a great level of hope.
I have supported all of you in years past. No more.
Remember the herd you joined all walk in the same muck. Your tracks will surely follow you. Until you return Vermont to the right and rethink your positions, we will not have peace.
