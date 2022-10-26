Allow Selectboard Recall Votes
To the Editor:
Is it true nothing can be done if a Selectboard goes rogue and acts against the will of the voters and the best interest of the community?
Legislation is needed at the state level that ensures citizens have a means of removing a Selectboard member or other elected official before their term is up if they are not performing their duties in accordance with the law or in accordance with the vote of the people.
Since the election of new members to the Selectboard in March 2021, the Board of Wheelock has been making decisions that are in opposition to the will of the voters as expressed by their votes on issues which is not in the best interest of the community.
Wheelock citizens voted to build a new town garage located outside the flood hazard zone and established and appropriated money for a reserve fund for that purpose. One week after town meeting in March 2022, our Selectboard began taking action to make extensive repairs, some cosmetic, to the old town garage, which is located in the FEMA Flood Hazard Zone, without ever having mentioned or brought their plans before the people. The Selectboard acted in disregard of the action steps recommended in every Town Plan since 2008, in disregard of the recommendations of every facility committee and in disregard of a vote of the people taken at a Special Town Meeting in May, 2015 – a vote to “build a new town garage.” I acknowledge they did hold a Special Town Meeting, after work had begun, to get voter authorization for use of funds from the reserve fund for a new town garage for these repairs to the old town garage.
Voters passed an article, during Town Meeting on March 1, 2022, that required the Selectboard “hold a vote by Australian ballot on or before November 8, 2022 to adopt flood hazard regulations … with a public hearing on the subject held…prior to the vote”. The Wheelock Selectboard, in direct opposition to this vote of the people, did not hold a public meeting and are not holding the required vote.
The Settlement Agreement Between the United States of America and the Town of Wheelock required the Wheelock Selectboard to take specified actions by specified dates. “16a. By December 31, 2021, the Town Selectboard will create a proposal regarding Town Hall accessibility … 16b. By Town Meeting Day, March 2022, the Town will hold a vote wherein residents vote on whether to approve the Town Hall Accessibility Proposal.” The current Wheelock Selectboard made the decision not to comply with these terms of the Agreement with the United States Department of Justice. Having held a Public Hearing in September on the proposals developed by the most recent Facilities Committee, the Selectboard took no action to decide on “a proposal” but instead informed the DOJ they would put two design proposals before the voters.
On Town Meeting day, March 1, 2022, over 100 voters cast ballots in favor of putting an addition on the Town Hall while fewer than 40 voters cast ballots against an addition. As there was a tie with 56 votes cast for a side addition and 56 votes cast for a rear addition, the Wheelock Selectboard declared the vote failed and took immediate steps to move forward on a plan to install a lift and accessible bathroom and NOT put any addition on the Town Hall. The plan they are moving forward with will diminish the size and functionality of the Town Hall while not addressing the long list of public safety violations, the needs for a much larger office space or the list of many other needed upgrades and repairs.
My previous concerns about the Selectboard’s disregard of Open Meeting Law, disregard of adopted town policies, disregard of the Town Plan, disregard of the work of the Facilities Committees and disregard for public safety all seem to pale in comparison with my concern for the Selectboard’s disregard for the vote of the people.
Is there nothing that can be done when elected officials act as if adherence to laws and adopted policies was optional?
Is there nothing that can be done when a Selectboard’s actions are not in accordance with the vote of the people?
Yours,
Carol Rossi
Wheelock, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.