Alumni 51, SJA 50
To the Editor:
In a basketball game for the ages in Green & White/Hilltoppers roundball history, on Tuesday night December 30, 1952 at the former North Hall gymnasium, the Academy Alumni nipped the SJA Varsity team by the narrowest of margins, 51-50, before a Christmas vacation crowd of enthusiastic St. Johnsbury Academy alumni partisans and Hilltoppers students.
The Caledonian-Record built up the impending clash of the Academy titans: “When the St. Johnsbury Academy Alumni basketball team takes the floor against Coach Norm Rand’s varsity Hilltoppers on Tuesday night [(Dec. 30, 1952)], fans will see one of the tallest, if not the tallest quintets ever to perform in this area.” (“Hilltoppers Oppose Alumni Skyscrapers Tuesday At Acad.,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Dec. 29, 1952, at p. 5). Among the “alumni skyscrapers” were West Point Cadet Rod Vitty at 6 feet 3 inches, Bob Dana of UVM at 6 feet 4 inches, Glenn Barber of USA Guards at 6 feet 2 inches, Steve Gilman of Williams College also standing 6 feet 2 inches, and Murray Guy, also a UVM Catamount, standing at 6 feet 1 inch.
The paper of record in the Wednesday Dec. 31, 1952 New Year’s Eve account of the game contested the night before noted that “[i]t will be a long time before St. Johnsbury basketball fans forget the ‘Frank Meriwell’ finish which brought the Academy Alumni a thrilling 51-50 victory over Coach Norm Rand’s varsity Hilltoppers last night before a packed house at the Academy gym. With 10 seconds left to play and the Hilltoppers holding a 50-49 lead, an Academy pass went haywire. Bob Dana, 6’4” center for the Alumni, took possession and his shot from near mid-court swished home for the winning tally. The Alumni, established as heavy pre-game favorites because of their tremendous height and experience, had more than their hands full as the Hilltoppers overcame an 18-11 first period deficit to deadlock the score, 27-27, at the half.” (“Alumni Wins 51-50 Thriller on Dana’s Final Second Shot,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Dec. 31, 1952, at p. 5).
On the score sheet, Bob Dana lead the way for the Alumni with 15 points followed by 10 points each tossed in by Glenn Barber and Rod Vitty. For the Acads, Ernie Royer topped the scoring chart with 17 points aided by the contributions of Art Meserve (13 points) and John Carroll (10 points). A long ago December 1952 Christmas week sports thriller at the old North Hall gym that provided a great demonstration of the physical fitness and superb conditioning of both squads along with the basketball savvy that marked the early 1950s Academy basketball teams under the direction of the late Coach Norm Rand and the late Coach Don Jacobs.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
