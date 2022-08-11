Alumni Gym at Sixty

The St. Johnsbury Academy replacement facility to the gymnasium in the basement of North (Academy) Hall, lost to fire on March 6, 1956, is Alumni Memorial Gymnasium, formally dedicated on Saturday evening October 13, 1962. Construction on the approximately $250,000 gymnasium began in 1961 under the oversight of architects Freeman-French-Freeman of Burlington and the Reed & Stone construction company of Essex Junction.
The Burlington Free Press news account stated that “[o]ver 500 people attended the formal dedication ceremonies for St. Johnsbury Academy’s Alumni Memorial Gymnasium […] The Academy Band, directed by J. Leo Messier, opened the evening’s program with a half-hour concert of instrumental and marching music, including also, routines by the majorettes. The speaking program included addresses by Dr. Howard J. Farmer, president of the Academy Board of Trustees, and Ralph H. Ross[,] building committee chairman. Gordon G. Woods, Academy Alumni Association president, and [the architect] William Freeman […] were other speakers.” (“500 Attend St. Johnsbury Academy Gym Dedication,” The Burlington Free Press, Thur. Oct. 18, 1962, at p. 29). Academy Trustees James M. Cosgrove, James H. Woods, and Dr. William H. Robinson served on the program committee.
Over the past sixty years, the versatile Alumni Memorial Gymnasium has served a number of functions for the Academy and St. Johnsbury communities: as a basketball court, weight room, and wrestling facility; as a place for indoor laps/sprints/weight throws for Coach Frey’s outdoor track and field teams hobbled by late season snowstorms impacting the Fairbanks Field cinder track availability; as a site for Academy banquets, dances, proms, commencement exercises, and Winter Carnival events; and as a host venue for various assemblies and speeches. Alumni Gymnasium followed after Carl Ranger Hall (formally dedicated on Saturday evening Oct. 12, 1957) as the second new building erected on the SJA campus as a result of the destruction caused by the North Hall fire.
