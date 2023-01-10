Amazingly Stupid About Carrying a Weapon

Just to let you all bleeding heart liberals [ who gets insulted by being called that which I am sure if the liberals have their say about it, it will be illegal to use that term just like the n word and many others].
I feel safe when I go someplace and I see an armed citizen because if they own and carry a gun legally then I know they will protect me and my family and friends while we are there if it is a situation to protect all of us which I would do the same in the same situation if it came up. So I wish these bleeding hearts would stop trying to ban legal guns from legal gun owners. Someday which I hope it never happens you will feel real stupid if it is a needed situation and this saves you and or your loved ones.
I do not normally carry a gun these days but the way the world is imploding on itself I am going to start carrying again to protect myself and loved ones and even you LIBERALS whether you want the savings or not.
At that point it is a little late but still be a good thing to say thanks the your life savor.
