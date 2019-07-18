Ambulance Services
To the Editor:
In the local newspapers in the last year or so, there have been a number of articles regarding ambulance services for New Hampshire and Vermont. Most hospitals don’t want to have anything to do with it and it is certainly a very expensive proposition for small towns which encompass NH and Vt.
This will be a compounding expense with no end in sight. It’s my belief that these services are operated in other parts of the country by counties. Since we live in Grafton County these services should be under the control and management by the county form of government. This doesn’t mean that they would have one location but several to provide services.
Don’t jump, but explore this and different alternatives.
Bruce Hadlock
Littleton, New Hampshire
