America Can Be a World Leader

I am not sure if Frank Mazur is intentionally ignorant or hoping to convince those gullible in his 6/29 LTE. His comparison of the 2019 price of $68/barrel of oil under the 45th and the prediction the 2022 price will be $140/barrel is the fault of Biden and his “Green Warriors”. Following that supposition is it fair to say that the height of the ‘roaring ‘20’s ‘ economy goes to the credit of Democrat Woodrow Wilson and the cause of the Great Depression go to GOP Harding and Collidge. Thank goodness Democrat FDR was there to rescue America.
Once again a reminder, America does NOT live in a bubble. Our economy is connected to the rest of the planet. A 2 year global pandemic caused a glut of fuel that resulted in a cut back in processing. Now, global supply line issues and fuel shortages exasperated by the 45th’s pal Putin, as the planet attempts to restart have put us ALL in a tough spot. As you noted, Frank, there have been virtually no refining infrastructure improvement in the U.S. since 1976. Is that Biden’s fault?
Thanks to overwhelmingly GOP support, fossil fuel titans are rewarded with 20.5 billion dollars in subsidies annually [your tax dollars]. Do you suppose it’s time to end the gravy train or at least try and minimize the hurt to middle class Americans? Profit margins went from 1 -2 dollars/barrel to $18/barrel today. Barons see the end coming and they will get richer while the earth burns.
According to washingtonpost.com/2022/06/20/refineries-profit-gas-prices/, refineries are being retired as owners balk at costly upgrades. In 2020 Hilco bought a refinery at a bankruptcy auction following a massive explosion in 2019. Hilco is moving to dismantle all structures and pipelines to build the future. They are focusing on emerging technology, on a site which caused 16% of Philadelphia’s air pollution. Please America, understand that the new regs are necessary to curb the destruction of our planet. Think of it like ending mountain top removal by coal companies, which actually still happens but on a smaller scale.
So enough misinformation and out right lies. Let’s try and save the planet and our country while we still can. America led the world out of the Great Depression. We can be a leader in saving ourselves and the planet today. It will take all of us to make this happen
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.