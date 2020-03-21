America Will “Prevail”
To the Editor:
Good Morning, as a retired and concern person as we all are, I just wanted to take a moment to say Thank You, to all the hard work and dedication that each Medical professional, State Official, Federal Official, Media Communications people, along with all the Local towns and City officials, as well as thousands of other Americans, for what they are doing each and every day to help fellow Americans in need, as well as keeping their communities safe during this challenging situation.
This country has a proven history that when we are “all faced” with challenging times in which it becomes vital to rally together as one to support our country, our families, our friends, and our neighbors, that we put all differences aside to make this happen.
I truly believe we will accomplish this together in the days, weeks and months ahead.
