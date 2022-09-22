American Decline?
To the Editor:
Some argue that the United States appears to be in decline along with the quality of working people’s lives. Rising energy costs to the nation - and to workers, are contributing. There is a clear link between energy and prosperity, and the more expensive energy is - slower and less economic growth can be expected.
Then there is political division, threats of censorship, questionable media performance, a decline in trust in government, crime rates, and what about socialism, wokeness, and our kids performance at school.
Global geopolitical events, from the debacle in Afghanistan, the conflicts in Sudan and Yemen, threats to Taiwan, an occupation of Iraq and Syria to the war in Ukraine, Iranian nuclear ambitions, nuclear North Korea and the rise of China, all contribute to pressures on our economic resources and overextension of our military assets.
In addition the top 10 percent of the richest people in the United States own almost 70 percent of the country’s total wealth, and the top 1 percent - control 31 percent of that wealth. The bottom 50 percent of the U.S. population hold just 2 percent of U.S. wealth.
Here are some numbers: In 2021 there were 6.98 million U.S. millionaires, an increase of 2 ½ times the number of millionaires in 2008, the number of billionaires rose to 975 while the Census reports that 38 million people are poor. The bottom half of all families bring in less than $59,000. Despite being half of all American families, they take home only about 15% of the country’s total income.
As for debt in 2021 80% percent of Americans were in debt and have some form of consumer debt - the average being $38,000 not including mortgage debt. Collectively we are $14 trillion in debt with average household credit card debt at $5135. By the way - inflation is at 8.1% and that credit card debt is soaring.
Praising this system as the best one we ever had, and how poor people are somehow poor by their own fault, is not reason enough to continue turning over decision making to the “experts.” Working people are getting money printing, inflation, a huge national debt, rising taxes, and multi-trillion dollar spending packages on top of it.
At this time, there is think-tank funding and a PR/media industry that employs creative talent to convince us that all this is for the greater good. Some recommend monetary reform to regain the working classes’ rights to the abundance they create. Others warn that continuing on this course will result in American decline and force a global economic and social restructuring - like it or not.
Bill Phanstiel
Lyndon, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.