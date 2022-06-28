An Abortion Induced Worker Shortage?

Andrew Dussault suggested in his Jun 25 letter to the editor that if all the aborted fetuses had been born we would not now have a shortage of workers. This is so typical of many N. Americans who seem to think the world revolves around this country.
I wonder what his opinions are on over-population, climate change, war and immigration? The recent efforts to stem immigration into the US, a country founded by people from all over the world has, among other things, produced a shortage of hard-working newcomers, eager to make a better life for themselves and their families.
It would seem he is not aware of these concerns, and the burgeoning world of refugees and impoverished people without housing, food, jobs and health care. Additionally, education and accessible reproductive care for women throughout the world have established they would have fewer children, and hence, fewer abortions.
The world would then have fewer starving children, fewer children dying beneath crushed and bombed out buildings, maybe even fewer dead children washing up on the shores of the Mediterranean.
The compulsory pregnancy gang seem to think that the lives of the unborn are more important than those already here. It is tragic to think about the investment of time, love and support and accrued knowledge that so many adult humans carry within them that abruptly ends in war, or slowly, through starvation or the resulting sickness. How many of these dedicated anti-abortion people have you heard mention the lives of sentient beings lost in war?
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.